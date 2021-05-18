Charles Kizer -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Charles Kizer, 89, of 2987 Clear Pond Road, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, in the Bamberg Memory Gardens cemetery, Bamberg.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the funeral home.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.