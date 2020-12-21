 Skip to main content
Charles Jamison -- North
NORTH -- Mr. Charles Jamison, 97, of North, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is requesting no visitors at this time due to COVID-19.

The family also expresses sincere thanks for your prayers, love, and other expressions of condolences.

