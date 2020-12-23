Charles Jamison -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Charles Jamison, 97, of North, will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in St. Mark United Methodist Church East Cemetery, Bull Swamp Road, North.

He passed away Sunday, Dec. 20.

The family is requesting that only family members attend the graveside service due to COVID-19. Everyone must wear a mask.

Mr. Jamison will be cherished by his wife, Annie Mae Ishmael Jamison of the home; three sons, Eddie (Sandra) Harrison of Columbia, Charles E. (Leois) Jamison of North, and Calvin (Brenda) Jamison of Orangeburg; a sister, Gloria Jamison Zimmerman of Orangeburg; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Youth Department of Hickory Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 722, Orangeburg, SC 29116; or the Youth Department of St. Mark United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 215, North, SC 29112.

Friends may call the funeral home.