 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles J. Mack -- Elloree
0 comments

Charles J. Mack -- Elloree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE -- Mr. Charles J. Mack, 58, of 359 Felderville Road, Elloree, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call his mother, Sylvia Lemmon at 803-974-9065, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. When visiting the residence, masks are required

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News