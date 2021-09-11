Charles J. Mack -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Mr. Charles J. Mack, 58, of 359 Felderville Road, Elloree, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call his mother, Sylvia Lemmon at 803-974-9065, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. When visiting the residence, masks are required

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.