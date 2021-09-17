Charles J. Mack -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Mr. Charles J. Mack, 58, of 359 Felderville Road, will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with interment at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.

Mr. Mack passed away Friday, Sept. 10, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m.Friday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home.

Friends and family may call his mother, Sylvia Lemmon at 803-974-9065, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. When visiting the residence, masks are required.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.