Charles Henry Meeks -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Charles "Unc" Henry Meeks, 68, passed away Aug. 16, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Haynes Residence, 1864 Carlisle St., Bamberg, with the Rev. W.C. Yon officiating.
All family and friends attending the service must adhere to COVID-19 precautions. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Friends may call at the residence.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
