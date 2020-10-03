Charles Grant Jr. -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- The funeral service for Mr. Charles Grant Jr., 26, of 109 Home St., will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Capers officiating.

Burial will be held in Island Creek Cemetery, Walterboro.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.