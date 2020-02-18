Charles Emmett Bozard Sr. -- St. Matthews

Charles Emmett Bozard Sr., 82, of St. Matthews, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. He was the husband of Marie Hanberry Bozard.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Joey Bozard and the Rev. Robert Fredrick officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, in the sanctuary.

Charles was born in St. Matthews to the late Cloyce Emmett Bozard and the late Inez Rucker Bozard. He was a graduate of St. Matthews High School. He retired from SCDOT as a right-of-way agent. Charles also farmed all of his life. He was as a retired sergeant in the Army National Guard and a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. He loved to fish, hunt and farm his land.

Survivors include his wife; daughters, Christine Flanagan (Jonathan) and Tammy Chulick (Michael); son, Emmett Bozard (Joyce); grandchildren, Jessica and Alexander Chulick, Kimberly, Charlie and Austin Bozard; brothers, Lee Bozard (Catherine) and Ronnie Bozard (Diane); sisters, Jane Doster and Sandra Crider ( Leonard); and sister-in-law, Judy Bozard. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Delano Bozard.