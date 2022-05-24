Charles Edward Polin Jr. -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Charles Edward Polin Jr., 73, of Cameron, passed away May 21, 2022. He was the loving husband of Rhonda Townsend Polin for almost 12 years.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cameron, with Pastor Eric Little officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cameron.

Honorary pallbearers are Steve Waltz, Sandy Houck, Jim Gates, Jimmy Hartzog, Jim Huffman, and Boyce Miller.

Charles was born in Elloree, a son of the late Charles Edward Polin Sr. and the late Mary Waltz Polin. He was a Civil Engineering Technician at Engineering Resources Corporation for 30 years. Charles was an active member of the Resurrection Lutheran Church where he served on the council and held many committee positions. He volunteered for the Cameron Fire Department where he served as chief for many years. Charles loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of the home; three sons, Eddie Polin (Melina), David Berry, and Austin Berry; two daughters, Ashley Polin and Katie Shaw (Jimmie Lee); four grandchildren, Mason Polin, Trevor Polin, Ellie Shaw, and Liza Shaw; brother, Wayne Polin (Sharon); nephew, Brad Polin (Betsy); and niece, Caroline Stone (Chris).

Memorials may be sent to the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cameron, PO Box 427, Cameron, SC 29030.

