Charles Edward Guess -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Charles Edward Guess, 82, of 755 Whitman St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Father Prasad Antony will be officiating.

Charles Edward Guess, the son of the late Dodie Briggs and the late Henry Bradley and the stepson of Thomas Guess, was born Oct. 19, 1939, in Charleston. He was educated in the public schools of Richland County and continued his education at South Carolina State College (now University), where he earned a BA degree in business administration. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Atlanta University (now Clark-Atlanta University) in Atlanta.

Charles worked for one year in the office of admissions at Bethune-Cookman College (now University), Daytona Beach, Fla. He fulfilled his duty to his country by serving a two-year stint in the U.S Army at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, earning medals for National Defense Service, Good Conduct, and Sharpshooter (Rifle M-14). After an honorable discharge, he returned to his beloved alma mater as assistant director of admissions and records. As one co-worker stated, "Mr. Guess was given the name, 'Walking Catalog,' because he was very detailed and precise about the rules, policies and procedures regarding the academic programs of the university. With this embedded knowledge, he could layout the guidelines without even consulting a catalog." He also served as an adjunct instructor in the School of Business. He retired from South Carolina State University as associate registrar in the Office of the Registrar. He received many recognitions for service to the university, to include South Carolina State Employee of the Year and a certificate of service from the State of South Carolina.

Before his health failed, Charles was a faithful, active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir, served in the Catholic Campus Ministry and on the Financial Council. He also held membership in the Knights of Columbus, a catholic fraternal organization. Charles was a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and received several awards for outstanding service, to include "Kappa Man of the Year." Also, he was a life member of South Carolina State University National Alumni Association.

Charles was formerly married to Verneta Phillips, the mother of his children, Alphie Kendall and Vincent Edward.

Charles enjoyed the arts and, when possible, would attend performances wherever they were held. He enjoyed seeing the Bulldogs play football and followed them all across the country. Most of all, however, he enjoyed 35 years of travel with the Land Cruisers Travel Group. They took road trips to every state in the United States, some more than once, and Canada. Charles never met a stranger and he loved to talk. He was a book of knowledge regarding family history. He could strike up a conversation, and before it was over, he knew your family history and would find a way to make you related to him.

In the wee hours of the morning on Feb. 21, 2022, at Pruitt Health-Orangeburg, Charles was called to his heavenly rest.

Charles was predeceased by his parents and a half-brother, Michael Bradley. He leaves to cherish fond memories, his devoted sons, Alphie Kendall (Jennifer) Guess of McKinney, Texas, and Vincent Edward (Andrea) Guess of Hilton Head Island; a devoted caregiver, Verneta P. Guess; four grandchildren, Grant Alexander, Jada Braxton, Victoria Anita and Andrew Edward; three brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; very close cousins who were like siblings; some very special friends, Eddie Morris, Wayne Darien and Reggie Ribbins; and a host of other relatives and friends

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

