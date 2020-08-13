You have permission to edit this article.
Charles Edward 'Buck' Brinson -- North
Charles Edward 'Buck' Brinson -- North

NORTH -- Charles Edward “Buck” Brinson, 78, of North, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Sunny Vista Church of God Cemetery, with the Rev. Graham Bennett officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Mr. Brinson was born in Augusta, Ga., a son of the late Simeon and Ernestine Rebecca Barnes Brinson. He was the proud owner of 321 Auto in North for many years. He loved driving his trucks, especially with his sons.

Buck is survived by his son, Jason E. (Cindy) Brinson; grandchildren, JC and Connor Brinson; siblings, Mary B. (Jim) Drawdy, Lois B. Crosby, Shirley B. (Harold) Jenerette, Allen R. (Martha) Brinson and Ronald S. Brinson; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special care giver, Gracie Darby. In addition to his parents, Buck was predeceased by a son, Chad E. Brinson; a brother, George M. Brinson; and a sister, Margie B. Dority.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Gracie Darby, RAI Dialysis Center in Orangeburg and PruittHealth.

The family will receive friends at the home of Jason and Cindy Brinson.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to Livingston United Methodist Church, 222 Westside St., Livingston, SC 29107.

