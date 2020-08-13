Charles Edward 'Buck' Brinson -- North

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Charles Edward “Buck” Brinson, 78, of North, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Sunny Vista Church of God Cemetery, with the Rev. Graham Bennett officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Mr. Brinson was born in Augusta, Ga., a son of the late Simeon and Ernestine Rebecca Barnes Brinson. He was the proud owner of 321 Auto in North for many years. He loved driving his trucks, especially with his sons.

Buck is survived by his son, Jason E. (Cindy) Brinson; grandchildren, JC and Connor Brinson; siblings, Mary B. (Jim) Drawdy, Lois B. Crosby, Shirley B. (Harold) Jenerette, Allen R. (Martha) Brinson and Ronald S. Brinson; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special care giver, Gracie Darby. In addition to his parents, Buck was predeceased by a son, Chad E. Brinson; a brother, George M. Brinson; and a sister, Margie B. Dority.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Gracie Darby, RAI Dialysis Center in Orangeburg and PruittHealth.

The family will receive friends at the home of Jason and Cindy Brinson.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.