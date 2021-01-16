Charles E. Kinard -- Bamberg

 Skip to main content
BAMBERG -- Charles E. Kinard, 73, of 1442 Hunters Chapel Road, died Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg.

Graveside services will be held at noon Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in the chapel.

The family asks that all wear a face mask and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions. The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

