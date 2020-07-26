Charles 'Dut' Williams -- Branchville
Charles 'Dut' Williams -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Charles "Dut" Williams, 88, of 133 George St., died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Vernon Blanchard, pastor, officiating.

Mr. Charles Williams, affectionately known as "Dut," was bron on Aug. 30, 1931, to the late Nincie and Sallie Williams. He departed this life on July 19, 2020.

Mr. Williams was educated in the public schools of Branchville.

At an early age, he moved to Philadelphia where was united in holy matrimony to Lavern Baxter, who preceded him in death.

As a young man, he moved to Philadelphia, where he was employed as a police officer and at Bud Auto Manufacturing. Charles dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur. He pursued his dream and became a very successful businessman, owning serveral restaurants, grocery stores and shoe stores.

He was a member of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and being with family.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his siblings, Johnny Williams, Herman Williams, Nathaniel Williams, Carrie Goodwin, Sallie Brown, Jimmy Williams, Eddie Williams, and Wendy Boone.

He leaves to cherish his loving and fond memories two sisters, Oretta (Glenn) Miller and Betty (Ernest) Henderson of Branchville; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Owens Funeral Home of Branchville is in charge of arrangements.

