{{featured_button_text}}

HARLEYVILLE -- Funeral services for Mr. Charles Davis, 70, of 364 Second Bend Road, Harleyville, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Rock Hill AME Church, Vance, with the Rev. Dr. Jimmy L. Ravenel Sr. officiating.

Burial will be held in Dorchester Cemetery.

Friends may call at the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Elm Baptist Church, Harleyville.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments