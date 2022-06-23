Charles Crosby -- Barnwell

BARNWELL -- Charles Crosby, 73, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, in the Dyches Funeral Home Chapel, Barnwell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Bamberg Memory Gardens.

He was the son of the late Harry and Thelma Mixon Crosby. He loved life, cooking with family, watching football and loved fishing in his younger years.

Survivors include three sisters, Louise Dyches of Bamberg, Ruby Spires of Orangeburg and Carolyn Bolen of Williston; one brother, Randy Crosby of Orangeburg; and a great-nephew, Travis (Alana) Westbury of Bowman.

He was preceded in death by Doris Dyches, Johnny Crosby, Sunny Crosby and Cheeto Crosby.

The family has entrusted Dyches Funeral Home and Crematory with arrangements.