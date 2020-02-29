Charles Connor Crook Jr. -- Goat Island
0 comments

Charles Connor Crook Jr. -- Goat Island

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GOAT ISLAND -- Charles Connor Crook Jr. of Goat Island passed away on Feb. 27, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Anne Smoak Crook of Goat Island; his daughter, Courtney Alean Crook Shytle (Eric) of Columbia, and grandchildren, Philip and Lily; his son, Charles Connor Crook III (Meg) of Charlottesville, Virginia, and grandchildren, Wilson and Catherine; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Connor Charles Crook Sr.; his mother, Jenelle Bozard Crook; and his sister, Carole Crook Prickett, all of St. Matthews.

Information regarding services can be found at http/www.jhenrystuhr.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Crook, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News