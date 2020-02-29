Charles Connor Crook Jr. -- Goat Island

GOAT ISLAND -- Charles Connor Crook Jr. of Goat Island passed away on Feb. 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Anne Smoak Crook of Goat Island; his daughter, Courtney Alean Crook Shytle (Eric) of Columbia, and grandchildren, Philip and Lily; his son, Charles Connor Crook III (Meg) of Charlottesville, Virginia, and grandchildren, Wilson and Catherine; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Connor Charles Crook Sr.; his mother, Jenelle Bozard Crook; and his sister, Carole Crook Prickett, all of St. Matthews.
Information regarding services can be found at http/www.jhenrystuhr.com.
