Charles 'Chuck' Grant -- Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG -- Mr. Charles “Chuck” Grant entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was the beloved husband of 22 years and partner for 31 years to Monique Lynette Jones Grant. He was the son of the late Mr. Charles Henry Grant Sr. and Mrs. Carolyn Murdaugh Davis.

Mr. Grant was employed for four years with the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Division and was employed for 15 years with the Spartanburg County Law Enforcement Division. Before the onslaught of his illness, he was employed in the robotics field with Bausch & Lomb and Keurig Dr Pepper for seven years.

Mr. Grant was a 1991 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, where he participated in the football program and received many accolades, including a scholarship for South Carolina State University. He received his associates degree in engineering technology from Greenville Technical College, and held certifications in Robotics and Lean 6 Sigma-Black Belt. He was the owner of Applied Protection Services and Applied Real Estate.

Mr. Charles “Chuck” Grant is survived by his loving family, children, Ms. Ashleigh Grant Fraiser of Spartanburg and Ms. Parris McKenzeigh Grant of the home. He was the brother of Mrs. Linda Hartwell (Reginald), Mrs. LaLisa Folk (Ernell) and Mr. Norman Davis (Tyra). He has a cherished grandson, Ashton Grant of Spartanburg. He leaves a mother-in law, Ms. Ruth McDaniel; a sister-in-law, Ms. LaShann Long; a brother-in-law, Carlisle Jones of San Antonio, Texas; a host of beloved aunt and uncles, Ms. Helen Murdaugh from Orangeburg, Mr. Jerry Murdaugh (Sherrie) of Ehrhardt, Ronnie Murdaugh (Merdestine) of Bamberg, Mr. Nathel Johnson of Blackville, Ms. Helen Campbell (James) of Bamberg, Mrs. Lela Mae Grant of Bamberg, Mr. James Grant (Ernestine) of Warner Robbins, Ga., Mr. Malcolm Grant (Martha) of Atlanta and Ms. Bernice Grant of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his beloved brothers, Mr. Odis “Big O” Bomar Jr., Mr. Ryan “Tracy” Tracy, Mr. Anthony “Nino” Brown, Mr. Nathaniel “Nate” Cohen, Mr. Donald “DP” Peters, Mr. Alfonzo “Big Al” Brown, Mr. James “Tee” Ferguson, Mr. Christopher “Chris” Morton, Mr. Joravious “Styles” Styles, Mr. Anthony “Amp” Watson, Mr. Toby Ballew; and a host of other dear nieces, nephews, family members and a plethora of friends.

The family will receive friends at the family home, 320 Hillandale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Worship Center Cathedral, 945 Canaan Road, Roebuck, SC 29376.