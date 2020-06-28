Charles 'Charlie' Lenwood Bell -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Charles “Charlie” Lenwood Bell, 79, of St. Matthews, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Charlie was the husband of Vivian Crider Bell.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are James Hamel, Cody Hair, Jonathan Zeigler, Shawn Pound, Sterling Morrow, and Craig Crumpton. Friends may call on the family at the residence.
Charlie was born in Jamison, a son of the late Kyle G. Bell and Lillie Mae Hutto Bell. Charlie was retired from Carolina Eastman. He was in the United States Army and the National Guard. Charlie was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church, the American Legion Post 12 of St. Matthews, VFW Post 2779 of Orangeburg, and had volunteered with Quilts of Valor of St. Matthews.
Survivors include his wife, Vivian; daughters, Crystal Bell and Dawn Bell (Nicky); grandson, Sterling Morrow; brothers, Gale Bell (Rosie), Johnny Bell (Ella Jean), Bobby Bell (Margarette), George Bell and Donnie Bell (Diane); numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family.
Memorials may be made to Edisto Home Care and Hospice, 1180 Boulevard, Suite A, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
