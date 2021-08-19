Charles ‘Buddy’ Brison Barnwell Jr. -- Orangeburg

Buddy was born in York County. He graduated from Barnwell High School, where he played on two state championship football teams. After high school, he went on to play football and tennis at Presbyterian College. While in college, he also joined Kappa Alpha Order, which he stayed active in throughout his life as a member of the Graves Province Court of Honor. After college, Buddy attended the University of South Carolina School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor degree. For over 50 years, Buddy practiced law in Orangeburg as a partner at Horger Barnwell & Reid LLP. He loved his firm and its people, and he continued working there until the end. Buddy stayed true to the Presbyterian College motto, "dum vivimus servimus," which means while we live, we serve. Buddy also served the people of Orangeburg through its city council from 2001 to 2017. Buddy enjoyed serving his community because it brought him some of the greatest joy in his life. He loved walking the streets of his district to meet and listen to his constituents. Other associations and achievements include the Orangeburg County Bar (president, 1972), the SC Bar Association (circuit VP, 1972-75), American Board of Trial Attorneys, Advisory Board, SC Workers Compensation Commission (1980), Orangeburg County Public Defender Corporation (1969-72), Preeminent Attorney (Martindale-Hubbell), ABA, Who's Who in American Law (2nd and 6th editions), Marquis Who's Who Lifetime Achievement Award (2018), SC Law Review, Outstanding Young Alumnus Award (PC 1977), Dum Vivimus Servimus Award (PC 2004), Most Distinguished Alumnus Award (KA 2004); Board of Visitors (PC), Phi Delta Phi, Orangeburg Human Affairs Commissions (1976-78), American Cancer Society, Board of Directors of Jolley Acres Nursing Home (1975-88), and page for SC State Senate (1964-67). Despite all his many professional and civil commitments, raising and loving his family was always Buddy's first priority. He never missed one of Erin or Brian's games or matches, and to many a coach's dismay, he made most practices as well. In his later years, his grandchildren were the light of his life and he loved them dearly. He was the rock of his family, and they will always love and honor his memory.