Charles ‘Buddy’ Brison Barnwell Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Charles "Buddy" Brison Barnwell Jr., 79, of Orangeburg, passed away in his family's home on Aug. 17, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Margaret Ford Barnwell.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. A reception will follow at First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg's Presbyterian Centre, located at 536 Stanley St., Orangeburg. The family will also receive friends and family at their home after the reception. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Buddy was born in York County. He graduated from Barnwell High School, where he played on two state championship football teams. After high school, he went on to play football and tennis at Presbyterian College. While in college, he also joined Kappa Alpha Order, which he stayed active in throughout his life as a member of the Graves Province Court of Honor. After college, Buddy attended the University of South Carolina School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor degree. For over 50 years, Buddy practiced law in Orangeburg as a partner at Horger Barnwell & Reid LLP. He loved his firm and its people, and he continued working there until the end. Buddy stayed true to the Presbyterian College motto, "dum vivimus servimus," which means while we live, we serve. Buddy also served the people of Orangeburg through its city council from 2001 to 2017. Buddy enjoyed serving his community because it brought him some of the greatest joy in his life. He loved walking the streets of his district to meet and listen to his constituents. Other associations and achievements include the Orangeburg County Bar (president, 1972), the SC Bar Association (circuit VP, 1972-75), American Board of Trial Attorneys, Advisory Board, SC Workers Compensation Commission (1980), Orangeburg County Public Defender Corporation (1969-72), Preeminent Attorney (Martindale-Hubbell), ABA, Who's Who in American Law (2nd and 6th editions), Marquis Who's Who Lifetime Achievement Award (2018), SC Law Review, Outstanding Young Alumnus Award (PC 1977), Dum Vivimus Servimus Award (PC 2004), Most Distinguished Alumnus Award (KA 2004); Board of Visitors (PC), Phi Delta Phi, Orangeburg Human Affairs Commissions (1976-78), American Cancer Society, Board of Directors of Jolley Acres Nursing Home (1975-88), and page for SC State Senate (1964-67). Despite all his many professional and civil commitments, raising and loving his family was always Buddy's first priority. He never missed one of Erin or Brian's games or matches, and to many a coach's dismay, he made most practices as well. In his later years, his grandchildren were the light of his life and he loved them dearly. He was the rock of his family, and they will always love and honor his memory.
His survivors include his wife, Margaret Ford Barnwell of Orangeburg; his children, Erin Elizabeth Richardson (Robert) of Simpsonville and Brian Montgomery Barnwell (Mary Ellen) of Eastover; and his grandchildren, Stephan Brison Ardis, Montgomery Walker Richardson, Alexander Dixon Richardson, Hazel Elizabeth Richardson, Robert Ford Barnwell and Beaufort Warwick Barnwell. He was predeceased by his father, Charles Brison Barnwell; mother, Susan Rauch Barnwell; and brother, John Rauch Barnwell.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Presbyterian College, 503 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
