ORANGEBURG -- Charles Bamberg, 81, of 408 Caboose Court, Branchville, died August 13, 2023, at MUSC Health-Orangeburg following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence of his granddaughter, Shakiyanne Berry, 1066 Oaklane Drive, Orangeburg, and Glover's Funeral Home.