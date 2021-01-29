Charles Anthony -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Charles Anthony, 66, of North, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford.

Mr. Anthony passed away Sunday, Jan. 24.

The viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Mary A. Smith, 125 Prairie Court, North, from 2 to 6 p.m. daily. When visiting, please wear your mask and practice social distancing.

Friends may also call the funeral home.