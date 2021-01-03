Charles Alphonso Isaac Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Charles Alphonso Isaac Sr., 75, of 1231 Eutaw St., Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.