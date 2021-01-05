 Skip to main content
Charles Alphonso Isaac Sr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Charles Alphonso Isaac Sr., 75, of 1231 Eutaw St., will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Dozier Cemetery. Elder Bennie Aiken is officiating.

Mr. Isaac passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

