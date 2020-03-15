Charles Allison Rishell -- Lexington
LEXINGTON -- Charles Allison Rishell, 94, of Lexington, South Carolina (formerly Elloree), passed away March 12, 2020, at the Morningside Assisted Living facility.

Chuck was born Jan. 11,1926, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Allison and Frances (Lewis) Rishell.

Charles is survived by his wife, Frances Fogle Rishell; his three sons, Brian,Mark, and Todd; along with two daughters, Nancy Amaker of Lexington and Harriett Clark of Hanahan.

Chuck was a proud sailor in the U.S. Navy and served on LST 693 during World War II.

