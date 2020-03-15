Charles Allison Rishell -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Charles Allison Rishell, 94, of Lexington, South Carolina (formerly Elloree), passed away March 12, 2020, at the Morningside Assisted Living facility.

Chuck was born Jan. 11,1926, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Allison and Frances (Lewis) Rishell.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles is survived by his wife, Frances Fogle Rishell; his three sons, Brian,Mark, and Todd; along with two daughters, Nancy Amaker of Lexington and Harriett Clark of Hanahan.

Chuck was a proud sailor in the U.S. Navy and served on LST 693 during World War II.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at http:/www.southcarolinacremation.com

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Rishell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.