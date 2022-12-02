Charles Ables --Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Charles Ables, 68, of 445 Bayne St., will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, with the Rev. Gregory Rollins officiating.

He passed Nov. 19.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Masks required.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence from 5 to 8 p.m. daily following COVID-19 guidelines. Masks required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

