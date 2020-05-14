Charlene Robinson
ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Charlene Anne Franklin, 57, of 3058 Broughton St., passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

