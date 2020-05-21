Charlene Robinson -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services for Ms. Charlene Robinson, 57, of 3058 Broughton St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Ms. Robinson passed away on Tuesday, May 12, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21.

Friends may call at the residence, 3058 Broughton St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

