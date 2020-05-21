Charlene Robinson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Charlene Robinson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charlene Robinson

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services for Ms. Charlene Robinson, 57, of 3058 Broughton St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Ms. Robinson passed away on Tuesday, May 12, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21.

Friends may call at the residence, 3058 Broughton St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlene Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News