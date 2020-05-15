Charlene Robinson -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Charlene Robinson, 57, of 3058 Broughton St. Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 3058 Broughton St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

