Charlene Alva Baker -- Cope

COPE -- Funeral services for Deaconess Charlene Alva Baker, 69, of 4857 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The Rev. Gregory Young is officiating.

Deaconess Baker passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

