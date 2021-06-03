 Skip to main content
Chad McCloud -- Dorchester
Chad McCloud -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Chad McCloud, 46, of Dorchester, passed away on May 26, 2021.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

