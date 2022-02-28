 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ceretha Vanderhorse Kinard -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Ceretha Vanderhorse Kinard, 64, of 1256 Hodson Drive Apt. B, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call the residence, 1256 Hodson Drive Apt. B, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her son, Mr. Benjamin Kinard, at (803) 662-4533.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

