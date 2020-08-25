 Skip to main content
Celestine Spruill -- St. George
ST. GEORGE – Graveside services for Ms. Celestine Spruill, 70, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in the Bethel Baptist Church cemetery, with Rev. Goodwin officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

