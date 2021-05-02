Celestine James -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Celestine James, 71, of 218 Crossing Circle, Orangeburg, SC will be held at 1:00PM, Monday, May 3, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, SC with interment to follow. Rev. Jerome Anderson is officiating.

Mrs. James passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Public viewing will be 3:00PM – 7:00PM, Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.