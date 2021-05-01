 Skip to main content
Celestine James -- Orangeburg
Celestine James -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Celestine James, 71, of 218 Crossing Circle, Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

