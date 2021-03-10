Celesteene Wannamaker -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Celesteene Wannamaker, of 107 Caw Caw Highway, St. Matthews, will be held at noon Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Bethlehem AME Church Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Masks must be worn and social distancing expected during these services. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.