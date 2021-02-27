 Skip to main content
Celesteene S. Wannamaker -- St. Matthews
Celesteene S. Wannamaker -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Celesteene S. Wannamaker, 75, of 107 Caw Caw Highway, died Feb. 25, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center following a brief illness.

Funeral plans will be announced by Carson's Funeral Home.

The family requests that there be no visitation.

Friends may phone Cynthia Able at 803-413-1116.

