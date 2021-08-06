Celeste Bonette Daniel -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Celeste Bonette Daniel, 97, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Celeste was the wife of the late Samuel “Sam” Eugene Daniel.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Eddie Reed Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.

Celeste was born in Timmonsville, to the late George Clarence Bonette and Virginia Hogg Bonette. She was a graduate of Winthrop University. After college, she was a dedicated teacher for over 50 years in Florence, Mullins and Orangeburg. While raising her family in Orangeburg, she taught at Orangeburg High School, Willington Academy and Edisto High School.

Survivors include her son, Samuel Eugene Daniel Jr. (Kim); four grandchildren, Ryan Lebednik, Daniel Lebednik (Courtney), Emily Daniel Evans (Zach), Olivia Daniel Rothhaus (Christian); four great-grandchildren,Victor Lebednik, McKenzie Lebednik, Daniel Lebednik, Christian Rothhaus; and son-in-law, Mark Lebednik. She was predeceased by daughter, Deborah Daniel Lebednik.

Memorials may be sent to the breast cancer awareness fund of the Susan Komen Foundation at http:/www.komen.org.