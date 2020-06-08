Cedric Verner -- Walterboro

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WALTERBORO -- Mr. Cedric Verner, 36, of 222 Coleman Drive, Walterboro, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Colleton County.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 222 Coleman, Drive, Walterboro, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfunerlhome.com

