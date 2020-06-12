Cedric Verner -- Walterboro

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WALTERBORO -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Cedric Verner, 36, of 222 Coleman Drive, Walterboro.

Mr. Verner passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Colleton County.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Koger's Mortuary, 508 S Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro.

Friends may call at the residence, 222 Coleman, Drive, Walterboro, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfunerlhome.com.

