Cedric A. Washington -- Lexington

Cedric A. Washington

LEXINGTON -- Mr. Cedric A. Washington, 33, of 223 Keegan Rock Road, passed Feb. 25, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Gravside services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held from 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of his father, Johnnie Washington, 192 Falcon St., Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com

