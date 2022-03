LEXINGTON -- Mr. Cedric A. Washington, 33, of 223 Keegan Rock Court, passed Feb. 25, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of his father, Johnnie Washington, 192 Falcon St., Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.