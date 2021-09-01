Cecil Rowe Jr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- Mr. Cecil Rowe Jr., 51 of 132 Bowser Drive, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete, and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.
Family will be receiving friends at the residence. They ask that you adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.
Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
