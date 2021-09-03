Cecil Rowe Jr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- Mr. Cecil Rowe Jr., 51 of 132 Bowser Drive, Neeses, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Family will be receiving friends at the residence. They ask that you adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines when visiting. Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.