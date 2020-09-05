 Skip to main content
Cecil Parker -- Orangeburg
Cecil Parker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Cecil Parker, 75, of 319 Lake Edisto Drive, transitioned Sept. 3, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrrangements will be provided at a later date.

In an effort to minimize residential visitation as a result of COVID-19, friends may call 803-682-3279 or 803-682-5422 to express their condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

