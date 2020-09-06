 Skip to main content
Cecil Parker -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Cecil Parker, 75, of 319 Lake Edisto Drive, passed away Sept. 3, 2020.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Good Shepherd Community Ministries, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Joseph Zimmerman Jr. officiating.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions if you are attending the services.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Friends may call 803-682-5422, 803-682-6506, or 803-682-3279 to express condolences.

Sacred services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

