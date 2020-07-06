Cecil Laurie Copeland -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Cecil Laurie Copeland, 47, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home in Ehrhardt.
Born on June 25, 1973, Laurie was the son of Mr. & Mrs. Laurie Wingard Copeland III and was named for his two grandfathers. He graduated from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, the John Deere Technical School at Beaufort County (North Carolina) Community College and the Technical College of the Lowcountry.
A born tinkerer, Laurie was a master mechanic and air handling professional. Previously having worked for Norfolk Southern, Orr Custom Farming and Carolina Turfgrass, he was currently self-employed and worked on agricultural and mechanical equipment and engines for farmers and truckers all over the region. He and his father were well known around the Lowcountry for their quality Bermuda hay for horses and cattle. He could fix almost anything and frequently welded beautiful metal creations for his mother. He faithfully served as caretaker for several aunts and uncles and his cousin Al Bishop.
Laurie loved his family, the rural life and causing a ruckus on Facebook. He is survived by his parents, Mary and Wingard Copeland of Ehrhardt, his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and John Sawicki of Columbia, his two precious nieces, Katie and Grace, and his best buddy, John Copeland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, PO Box 249, Ehrhardt, SC 29081.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church Cemetery in Ehrhardt.
In compliance with CDC guidelines, the family will receive friends during a time of extended visitation on Monday, July 6, from 5 until 8 p.m. at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway; 803.267.1971.
Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
