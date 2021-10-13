 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ceasar Antonio Perez Champet -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Ceasar Antonio Perez Champet -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ceasar Antonio Perez Champet

ORANGEBURG -- It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Ceasar Antonio Perez Champet.

Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News