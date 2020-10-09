Cathy Jones Mungo -- Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cathy M. Jones Mungo, 67, of Charlotte and formerly of Bamberg, South Carolina, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Saturn Nursing and Rehab Center, Charlotte.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in the Sweet Branch Baptist Church, Govan, South Carolina.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.