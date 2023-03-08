NORTH -- The funeral service for Ms. Cathleen Rivers Mack, 96, of 842 Livingston Avenue, North will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 at St. Mark United Methodist Church in North. Burial will follow in St. Mark's West Cemetery. Ms. Mack will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.

She passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Family and friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Catha Charley, 1019 Driftwood Lane, North, SC. Please wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.