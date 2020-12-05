Catherine Till Bell -- Irmo

IRMO -- Catherine Till Bell, 87, of Irmo, passed away Dec. 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Alton F. Bell.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Toni Pipkins officiating.

Burial will be private.

The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and the visitation. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Please visit www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com for updated service information.

Catherine was born in Orangeburg, to the late William Jennings Bryan Till Sr. and the late Verlicia Stroman Till. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Orangeburg and currently a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church of Irmo, where she was a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class. She loved spending time with her family and friends and especially her grandchildren.